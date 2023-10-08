Had planned a film called 'Mufti' keeping Fahadh in mind: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Malayalees are in love with Lokesh Kanagaraj's films. They love his violent, hypermasculine universe and are already looking forward to Vijay's 'Leo'. The trailer promises a typical Lokesh universe, replete with mass scenes and plenty of violence. Lokesh has always been partial towards Malayalee actors, be it 'Kaithi' or 'Vikram'; his films always featured Malayalam actors. During the promotion of 'Leo,' Lokesh's disclosure that he had a script that required Fahadh Fasil as the main lead created a buzz on social media. 'I had written Mufti keeping Fahadh Fasil in mind. It's a story that revolves around a policeman's uniform.

The uniform doesn't fit him, and therefore, he decides to give it for alteration. What happens in those two hours forms the crux of the story. Karthi is waiting for 'Kaithi 2,' 'Vikram 2' is waiting for Kamal sir, and we are planning a standalone film for Rolex. I do want to quickly finish a film in between. But the Lokesh Kanakaraj Universe films aren't allowing me any space to do that,' said Lokesh. His upcoming films are 'Kaithi 2' and 'Thalaivar 171.'