Mia Khalifa's podcast deal terminated amid controversial Israel-Hamas remarks

Mia Khalifa has been dismissed from a podcast agreement with Todd Shapiro, a Canadian radio host and podcaster, after her controversial remarks on the Israel-Hamas war sparked outrage. Khalifa's comments on the war, which were shared on X, were widely criticized for her insensitive post.

In her controversial post, Khalifa stated, 'If you can't side with the Palestinians when looking at the situation, then you're on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will prove this over time'. She also urged Palestinian freedom fighters to record their experiences horizontally in another post.

Shapiro's response reads, 'This is such a horrendous tweet, Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. It's simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact that you are condoning death, rape, beatings, and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance'.

In response to the backlash, Khalifa clarified that her statement did not incite violence in any way. She defended her use of the term "freedom fighters" to describe Palestinian citizens, stating that it accurately represented their struggle.