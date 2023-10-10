Malayalam
Nayanthara to star alongside Ranveer and Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt
Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt. Photo: IMDb/Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Topic | Entertainment News

Baiju Bawra, one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most highly-anticipated projects, has been the subject of numerous casting speculations over the years, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates. Recently, reports suggested that the film would feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. Now, a fresh report reveals that the renowned actress Nayanthara will also join the project. Sources indicate that this highly anticipated film is scheduled to commence production next year.
Nayanthara made a remarkable Bollywood debut with the recent blockbuster 'Jawan,' where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

According to recent reports from Times Of India, Nayanthara is currently in discussions for her second Bollywood venture. Speculation is rife that she is poised to take on a significant role in 'Baiju Bawra,' sharing the screen with Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, who is set to portray the titular character. The film also features National award-winner Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

