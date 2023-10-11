Malayalam actor harassed by co-passenger on Air India flight, files complaint

Actor Divya Prabha has lodged a harassment complaint against a fellow passenger during an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi. The incident occurred when her inebriated co-passenger behaved inappropriately.

Upon reporting the situation to the airline's staff, Divya Prabha was reseated, and she was advised to file a police complaint. After landing in Kochi, she promptly registered a police report and shared her experience on Instagram.

She has requested appropriate action and passenger safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be available after a thorough examination by the authorities. Divya Prabha's actions highlight the importance of passenger safety and addressing harassment incidents effectively.