Mahalakshmi posts new photo with Ravinder Chandrasekhar after he returns home on bail

Actor Mahalakshmi’s latest photo with her husband Ravinder Chandrashekar is currently trending on social media. The other day, Ravinder, who was arrested for swindling a businessman of Rs 16 crore, was granted bail. Though there were reports that Mahalakshmi had testified against her husband, the photo proves that Mahalakshmi is willing to stand by her husband. “You have never failed to bring a smile on my face. Trust is the foundation of love. Shower the same love and protect me always,” was the caption she wrote along with the photo.

There were some media reports, which claimed that Mahalakshmi was manipulated into marrying Ravinder and that she had no clue about his forgery case. The Central Crime Branch police had arrested Ravinder for cheating a private company by promising to make a film. The arrest was made on the complaint of Balaji, a resident of Chennai. Mahalakshmi and Ravinder's marriage was a topic of discussion on social media. Many alleged that Mahalakshmi had married him for money. However, the actor denied the allegations and said they loved each other, and his plus size wasn’t an issue for her.

Ravinder is the owner of Libra Productions, a popular Tamil production company, which has produced movies like ‘Sutta Kathai’, ‘Nalanum Nandiniyum’, and ‘Natpenna Ennanu Theriuma’. Mahalakshmi, who rose to fame as an Television anchor later made her mark as a serial actor. She is popularly known as VJ Mahalakshmi among her fans. Some of her popular serials include ‘Yamiruka Bhayamen’, ‘Arasi, Chellame’, ‘Vani Rani’, and 'Anpe Vaa'. This is Mahalakshmi's second marriage and she has a son from her first relationship.