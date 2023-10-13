From 'Kasargold' to 'Mark Antony': New OTT releases this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies or series on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Mark Antony (Tamil)

The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran, revolves around a mechanic named Mark, who is the son of a slain gangster. He comes across a time-travel telephone invented by a scientist named Chiranjeevi and uses it to get in touch with his father Antony. Mark initially believes Antony to be a bad man who killed his mother but learns the truth through his time-travel experience. Vishal plays a dual role in the film, which also features S J Suryah as Jackie Pandian, Antony's best friend.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.

Kasargold (Malayalam)

Kasargold directed by Mridul Nair is a heist movie that revolves two characters Alby (Asif Ali) and Faizal (Sunny Wayne) who steal gold worth crores of rupees and how they try to escape a relentless gang who pursue them to get it back. The movie, which is set in Northern Kerala, is bankrolled by Yoodle Films, the production house's third project in Mollywood.

Streaming on Netflix from October 13.

Sultan of Delhi (Hindi)

Adapted from Arnab Ray's book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension', the series 'Sultan of Delhi' promises an exhilarating journey for all fans of entertainment. This period crime thriller stars a talented ensemble, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, and Nishant Dahiya in key roles. The narrative revolves around a refugee who becomes entangled in the world of a renowned illegal arms dealer in Delhi.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from October 13.

The Fall of the House of Usher (English)

Created by Mike Flanagan, 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is a horror series that unfolds a haunting narrative. It delves into the cunning Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, who have forged Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into a formidable empire of wealth and influence. Yet, a series of tragic deaths among the heirs of the Usher dynasty uncovers long-concealed family secrets. The enigmatic presence of a woman from their shared past unravels these sinister events, exposing buried truths that cast a shadow of impending destruction over them all.

Streaming on Netflix from October 12.

Goosebumps (English)

'Goosebumps' takes its inspiration from R.L. Stine's widely acclaimed book series and centers around the escapades of a quintet of high school adolescents. As they dig deeper into the enigmatic events shrouding the untimely demise of a young man named Harold Biddle, which transpired three decades ago, they embark on a captivating yet spine-tingling adventure.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from October 13.

The Burial (English)

Directed by Maggie Betts and starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, 'The Burial' draws inspiration from real-life events. In this thrilling story, a lawyer steps in to assist a funeral home owner in a battle to preserve his family business against a corporate giant. The film unravels a complex tapestry of race, power, and injustice as their fight unfolds.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.

Lessons in Chemistry (English)

The upcoming drama mini-series on Apple TV+, 'Lessons in Chemistry' is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' eponymous book. Set in the 1950s, the series delves into Elizabeth Zott's aspiration to be a scientist, a dream contested by a society that confines women to domestic roles. Elizabeth, however, takes on a role in a television cooking show, where she embarks on a mission to educate a generation of overlooked housewives about more than just recipes.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from October 13.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (English)

Featuring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames in leading roles, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' is a thrilling action movie that's a must-watch for fans of the genre. In a race against time, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on a perilous mission to thwart a formidable enemy's apocalyptic plot to end the world.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video from October 11