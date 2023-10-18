The problem is with people’s dirty minds: Krishna Kumar and family on cyberbullying

Krishna Kumar and his family are quite popular on YouTube. They all run independent YouTube channels and easily garner several million views. But along with the bouquets, they are also brutally cyberbullied on social media. And the family is known to take it with a pinch of salt. Recently when Sindhu Krishna shared the video of their youngest daughter Hansika’s birthday celebrations, there were several nasty comments under the video. Sindhu didn’t hesitate in replying to some of them though.

“Looks like many of your lives are really miserable. Clear your thoughts. I am not going to delete these messages or comments. This is proof of how petty-minded most of the Malayalee population can be. I am astonished by the ugly mind of that person who wondered what would have been on my daughter’s mind when her father hugged her. I think such people are despicable and require help,” wrote Sindhu.

Meanwhile, Krishna Kumar reacted on the Indiaglitz channel— “The problem is with people’s dirty minds. There is a saying in English that goes, ‘One man’s meat is another man’s poison.’ So it can be that people may trash what we like. That’s one side of the story. And there must be those who have an issue with my politics. I am sure there are people who do this with the intention of hurting us. And they must be thinking that such opinions can garner them more views. I always tell my daughters to be positive and creative on social media. If you are hoping to make money by propagating negativity, you will land in trouble. It will be the kind of setback that comes with bad times. They were trying to see the age disparity when they saw me hugging and kissing my daughter. They don’t really understand relationships. Maybe things are really messy in their homes. The family must be going through terrible times. They must have low self-esteem. You can’t really blame such people. It comes from their experiences.

Fathers can hug their daughters. Sons can hug moms. There was a large age gap between me and my mom. But my mother wasn’t demonstrative by nature. I don’t even recall her ever hugging me. At one point, she became bedridden. And at that time I used to carry her and help her sit in the verandah. Though she used to protest I would insist on carrying her as I wanted to do it. Now my mother is no longer with me. I want to tell everyone to please hug and kiss your parents. Shower them with love. Because there will come a day when they won't be with us. That’s when we will miss them,” said Krishna Kumar.