Raj Kundra to star in film revolving around his days in prison

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2023 04:03 PM IST
The businessman, who is married to Bollywood actor Shipa Shetty, was given bail two months after his arrest. Photo | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

Raj Kundra who was arrested on charges of making and publishing pornographic content will play the main lead in a film, inspired from his life. The film, titled UT 69, will reportedly revolve around the producer and the time he spent in jail. Raj, who has produced films like ‘Rang Panjab’ and ‘Strangers’ plays himself in the film.

The film is said to be a satire and narrates his life in Arthur Road Jail without any filters. Kundra says he has tried to depict the most harrowing phase in his life realistically. Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, Vikram Bhatt has written the screenplay for Kundra’s story.

The businessman, who is married to Bollywood actor Shipa Shetty, was given bail two months after his arrest. Kundra has also collaborated as a screenwriter in ‘Welcome 2 Karachi’. Raj will play the lead in ‘UT 69’, which will hit theatres in November, this year. The trailer of the film released recently.

