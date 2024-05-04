Title poster of Darshana Rajendran, Anupama Parameswaran's Telugu film 'Paradha' is out

Hyderabad: Ananda Media has announced its entry into Telugu cinema with its debut production, ‘Paradha: In the Name of Love’, directed by Praveen Kandregula of 'Cinema Bandi' fame. Bankrolled by Vijay Donkada, Sreenivasulu P V, and Sridhar Makkuva, 'Paradha' is a female-oriented drama, featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangitha. Darshana Rajendran makes her Telugu cinema debut with this film. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and writer–director duo Raj& DK released the film's title poster recently.

'Paradha' was shot in various locations, including Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The final leg of the shoot will be held in Hyderabad in May. "With 'Paradha', we aim to offer a unique and compelling narrative that resonates deeply with the audience,” said director Praveen Kandregula. It's been an incredible journey bringing this story to life, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it." he added. "Our film is not just a story; it's an experience, a journey that will transport audiences to another realm,” said producer Vijay Donkada.

Rohit Koppu is the executive producer of 'Paradha'. Gopi Sundar has composed music for the film with lyrics by Vanamali.

Poojitha Sreekanti and Prahaas Boppudi wrote the screenplay of the film, while Mridul Sujit is the Director of Photography and Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. Varun Venugopal is behind the film's sound design. Srinivas Kalinga is the movie's art director, while the costumes are by Poojitha Tadikonda. The marketing and communications is by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social.