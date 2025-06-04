Moonwalk, the critically acclaimed Malayalam film is currently winning hearts in theatres. Directed by A.K. Vinod and presented by Lijo Jose Pellissery, with production by Listin Stephen and Jasni Ahmed under the banners of Magic Frames, Amen Movie Monastery, and Firewood Shows, the movie stands out for introducing over a hundred newcomers to Malayalam cinema. Set against the backdrop of the breakdance craze that swept Kerala in the 1980s and '90s, the film has struck a chord with audiences.

Now, a touching message shared by Sunil, a behind-the-scenes contributor to the film, addressed to rapper Vedan, is gaining wide attention online. His post reads:

“Dear Vedan, I don’t know if you’re active on social media, especially Facebook. But allow me to introduce myself. I’m one of the crew members of Moonwalk, which is now playing in theatres across Kerala. The story is rooted in the breakdance wave that electrified Kerala in the ’80s and ’90s. Ever since our premiere, people (critics, artists, filmgoers, both known and unknown)have consistently pointed out how closely the life of our lead character, Sura, seems to mirror your own.

For the record, our film’s story and shoot were completed in 2019. Still, when people ask how these parallels exist, I have only one answer, that the struggles of those who are unseen and unheard often echo each other, no matter when or where.”

Sunil goes on to explain that numerous efforts were made to reach Vedan personally. “I tried everything I could. We’re unknowns in the world of art ,without access or influence. Though a few people shared your number with us, repeated attempts to connect went unanswered. Eventually, I decided to turn to this open world of social media, hoping my voice might reach you here.”

Dear Vedan, if you can, please watch the film. And if, and only if, something in it moves you, say a word. Even as I write this, I’m uneasy about putting pressure on an artist. But I hope you’ll understand the feeling behind this request.

Cinema is a fleeting medium. A film like this, with a short theatrical window, may never get a second chance. One reason I’m writing is because I didn’t want you to someday think, ‘I wish someone had told me.’”

Sunil urged Vedan to watch Moonwalk, not just as a viewer, but as someone who represents many of the same lived experiences the film seeks to honour.

“This is the story of our Sura, a boy who rose above rejection and scarcity and found his place. From the incredible feedback we’re receiving, we now understand there are thousands of Suras across Kerala, people from the margins who stepped into the spotlight. That’s why I believe you should see this.”

“With no big stars and a crew of fresh faces, our film faces real challenges in reaching the youth and the wider public. Those who have seen it love it, but we’re fighting to stay in theatres. Time is running out. Maybe your one word could help carry the film’s message to many more. If you can, it would mean the world.”

Sunil concludes the note with raw honesty: “Perhaps it’s not my place to say this. But maybe you, more than anyone, understand the pain of being ignored. This message carries no pressure. Only a sincere hope to be heard. This is a personal note. Neither the producers nor the rest of the crew know I’m reaching out. It may be dismissed but I’m just one among the many who dream of a day when all of Kerala embraces our Sura.”

Alongside this emotional note, a teaser featuring Sura’s powerful performance is also going viral.