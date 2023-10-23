Deepika and Ranveer talk about their love story in 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 promo

The highly-anticipated eighth season of Karan Johar's immensely popular talk show, 'Koffee with Karan', is set to make its debut in the upcoming days. The show provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of celebrated celebrities and serves up a generous helping of enticing gossip. The promotional teaser for the inaugural episode, featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has recently been unveiled.

In a rapid-fire round, Johar playfully questions Deepika about the prospect of dating Ranveer's character, Rocky Randhawa, from his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her response is an affectionate one: "I am married to Rocky Randhawa." The couple also talked about Ranveer's 2015 proposal, promising an engaging kickstart to the new season.

Deepika candidly hailed her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' as the 'best,' confidently stating, 'I think I have an amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see'. Ranveer's enthusiastic response is, 'Can't wait to see it, Lala'.

Ranveer and Deepika, after a six-year courtship, exchanged vows in an intimate Lake Como wedding in Italy back in 2018, marking a significant milestone in their love story.