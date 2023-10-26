Nayanthara's fee soars to Rs 12 crore for upcoming Mani Ratnam movie: Reports

With ongoing speculations surrounding filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming project KH234, starring Kamal Haasan, the casting process is nearing completion as the final round of negotiations with Lady Superstar Nayanthara is in progress. Recent reports indicate that if the deal is finalized, Nayanthara is poised to receive a substantial remuneration of Rs 12 crores for her role. According to a report from Free Press Journal, Nayantharaincreased her fee during her roles in 'Jawan' and 'Iraivan' alongside Jayam Ravi, where she commanded Rs 10 crores, establishing her as the highest-paid leading actress in the South.

While there were initial discussions about Samantha, Sai Pallavi, and Trisha Krishnan being considered for leading roles in KH234, it appears that Nayanthara is now the frontrunner for the coveted part. Her strong appeal and exceptional acting skills further solidify her position. Reflecting on her career progression, Nayanthara's current fee is six times higher than what she charged for her 2016 Telugu film 'Babu Bangaram' opposite Venkatesh. Prior to her roles in 'Jawan' and 'Iraivan', she was earning Rs 8 crores for her 2022 film 'Connect', marking her journey as the highest-paid actress in the South upon signing 'Jawan'.