Actor Amala Paul gets engaged in a surprise Goa proposal

Amala Paul's boyfriend, Jagat Desai, took her by surprise with a romantic proposal on her 32nd birthday in Goa, right after a dance performance. He shared a heartwarming video of the special moment on Instagram with the caption, "My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells Happy birthday my love."

The video opens with a scenic view of a resort in Goa, where Amala is currently enjoying her vacation. It captures the couple seated on a couch, enthralled by a dance performance. Suddenly, one of the dancers pulls Jagat onto the dance floor, and he joins in the dance.

As the performance continues, another dancer invites Amala to the dance floor, and that's when Jagat takes out a ring and goes down on one knee to propose. Amala's surprised and joyous 'yes' is followed by sweet kisses, sealing the moment.

Amala Paul, renowned for her roles in films like 'Mynaa' (2010), 'Deiva Thirumagal' (2011), and 'Thalaivaa' (2013), had previously been married to director A L Vijay.