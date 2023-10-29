Bye-bye Chandler Bing: A tribute to Matthew Perry's most famous characters

'I'm Chandler, I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable'. This iconic line is forever associated with Matthew Perry, who portrayed the beloved Chandler Bing on 'Friends.' Tragically, Matthew Perry passed away, after being discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles residence. Chandler Bing remains one of Perry's most renowned characters, and 'Friends' has achieved cult status as an iconic show. Let's explore some of his other memorable films and TV series.

Friends

Friends swiftly gained global acclaim, propelling all the main cast members to celebrity status, with Matthew Perry becoming an international sensation. Chandler Bing, his character, was celebrated for his sharp wit and sarcastic humour, endearing him to fans worldwide. Featuring a stellar ensemble including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the series follows the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s residing in Manhattan, New York City.

17 Again

17 Again, directed by Burr Steers in 2009, is an American teen fantasy comedy. The story revolves around Mike (Matthew Perry), a 37-year-old who transforms into his 17-year-old self (Zac Efron) due to a serendipitous accident. It offers a delightful viewing experience with all the classic ingredients of a great romantic comedy.

Fools Rush In

In 1997, 'Fools Rush In' graced the screens, an American romantic comedy featuring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, skillfully directed by Andy Tennant. This film arrived during the zenith of Matthew's career, coinciding with the phenomenal success of 'Friends,' making him a favourite among audiences. The on-screen chemistry between Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek received widespread acclaim.

The Whole Nine Yards

Released in 2000, 'The Whole Nine Yards' is an American crime comedy film directed by Jonathan Lynn and distributed by Warner Bros. Written by Mitchell Kapner, the movie features a talented cast including Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry. The story follows a mild-mannered dentist's journey to Chicago, where he must reveal the true identity of his new neighbour, a former hitman with a price on his head. The film was made during the hiatus between the fifth and sixth seasons of Friends.

The Odd Couple

Running on CBS from February 19, 2015, to January 30, 2017, 'The Odd Couple' is an American multi-camera sitcom television series. The show features Matthew Perry, who not only starred in it but also played a role in its development and executive production. Thomas Lennon co-stars as the obsessively-tidy Felix Unger, reuniting with Perry after their collaboration on the film '17 Again.' Within the show, Matthew Perry takes on the character of Oscar Madison, a sportswriter and sports talk radio personality.