We are all so utterly devastated: 'Friends' cast reacts to Matthew Perry’s death

Actor Matthew Perry, celebrated for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54. He was discovered lifeless in a Los Angeles residence while in a bathtub. Authorities did not suspect any foul play in relation to his demise.

According to 'People', in honour of Matthew, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have issued a joint message, which stated, 'We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss'. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'

In addition to his iconic role in Friends, Perry's acting career included notable appearances in films such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards, as well as other television series like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple.

Friends, which aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, earned Perry a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002. In 2021, the actor made a special appearance on HBO Max's Friends reunion.