Uorfi Javed gets death threats for recreating 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' look on Halloween

Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has reportedly received death threats for recreating the 'Chhote Pandit' character from the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ on Halloween. The actor shared her look on Instagram along with a picture of Chotte Pandit, the iconic character played by Rajpal Yadav. In the photo, Javed has painted her face red and has also worn a dhoti with a sheer red top to achieve the look.

The Instagram influencer also shared a screenshot of the threat online, which accused her of offending religious sentiments. Uorfi wrote in the caption: “Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I’ve received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so called dharm ke rakshak suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion (sic).” She also shared a clip of a threat that she received from a woman on the story section of her Instagram.

(With IANS inputs)