Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in biopic

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja’s life is all set to be made into a film. Dhanush, who was last seen in 'Thiruchitrambalam' and now gearing up for the release of 'Captain Miller', will essay the veteran music composer onscreen.

It was entertainment journalist Lata Sreenivasan who announced the news on social media. It has been revealed that the shooting will commence next year and will be released in 2025. There are also rumours that famous Telugu production Connect Media will be bankrolling the project. Earlier, Raja’s son and music director Yuvan Sankar Raja had said that Dhanush would be an apt choice to play his father on screen. Bollywood director R Balki had earlier said it was his dream to direct Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 8,500 songs in his illustrious career and continues to be very busy composing music in various films. He has also had his share of controversies and has had a fall-out with a couple of music composers and directors.