Poojitha Menon’s daring ‘catwalk’ with a tiger stuns netizens

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Many people were surprised with the actor's confidence. Photo | Instagram

Actor Poojitha Menon’’s Instagram video in which she can be seen posing walking beside a tiger has stunned netizens. The video, which was captured during a vacation in Thailand is receiving a lot attention on social media. The actor has captioned the post: ‘Catwalk with the big cat’.

“It was an exhilarating experience. I never thought I would be able to walk with a tiger so comfortably. Thank you Hashim for your encouragement. I don’t think I would be able to do that without your help,” said Poojitha who is vacationing in Pattaya. The comments are hilarious too.

Poojitha started her career as a television anchor. She debuted as a heroine in ‘Nee Ko Nja Cha’ in 2013. Later she did 15 films, including Om Shanti Oshana and Arikil Oral. She is into modelling and anchoring.

