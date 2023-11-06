Mamta Mohandas strikes back against misleading news about her death

We live in a world where a lot of fake news is being circulated on a daily basis. Such misleading information, apart from damaging a person’s reputation can also cause a lot of mental distress to the person. Most celebs tend to ignore such drivel. But sometimes the news can be so appalling that the person concerned is forced to act against such hoax news creators. Now Mamta Mohandas has lashed out against some online pages for creating hoax news about her. One headline was also outrageous which said, “I am succumbing to death. Mamta Mohandas’s life in misery.”

Mamta decided to voice her outrage in the comment section. The news was being circulated through a fake profile called Geethu Nair.

“Who are you? And what are you even talking about, Geethu Nair? I suppose you will say just about anything to get attention for your page. Please do not follow fraud like this. They can be so misleading,” she commented. After seeing the support for her comment, the page has been temporarily deactivated.

Mamta is doing ‘Bandra’ in Malayalam with Dileep and ‘Maharaja’ in Tamil with Vijay Sethupathy.