Selena Gomez's 'Rare Beauty' to donate to Palestinian war victims after backlash

Singer-actress Selena Gomez, through her beauty brand, has committed to assisting Palestinian civilians during the ongoing violence in Gaza. On November 6, Selena's beauty brand issued an extensive statement addressing the conflict in the Middle East. In solidarity with Palestinian civilians, the company expressed, "We are deeply saddened by the images and reports emerging from the Middle East".

It emphasized, "Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes, and millions have been displaced, lacking access to essential resources such as food, water, medicine, and basic necessities for survival. A significant number of these victims are children. It is imperative to protect Palestinian civilians, without question."

"We remain heartbroken by the horrible terror attack against innocent civilians in Israel on October 7th, many of them also children. There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable," they added. "We strongly denounce any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia."

"We urge everyone to support humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to provide aid & relief to those in need. Every bit of help can make a difference," the statement continued to read.

"Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies - Magen David Adom, & Palestinian Red Crescent Society - who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief & resources to the children of Gaza."

The statement was issued several days after Gomez responded to the backlash over her neutral stance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done," the 31-year-old former Disney darling wrote on her Story on November 2. She then doubled down on her neutral stance amid the ongoing conflict in Middle East, stating, "I do not support any of what's going on." She, however, later deleted the message.

She had earlier came under fire after she broke her silence on the Israel-Hamas war.

(With IANS inputs)