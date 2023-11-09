Netizens divided over video showcasing Deepika Padukone's past relationships

Deepika Padukone found herself in the spotlight when a video emerged on social media, humorously portraying her past relationships in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The video featured Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriends, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Nihar Pandya, and Siddharth Mallya. As the video gained traction online, it sparked diverse reactions from netizens. Some lauded the creative efforts of the college students behind the content, but a majority of social media users criticized and deemed it 'shameful.'

One user expressed, "That's a cheap and uncreative content." Another commented, "It's true... They've shown a mirror... Such scenes are common in Bollywood." A third user questioned, "What is this nonsense? Why can't people mind their own business and lives?"

Deepika Padukone has faced increased online scrutiny, especially following her appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. Many netizens labelled her a hypocrite for her contrasting statements about casual dating in different seasons of the show.