Salman, Katrina, Emraan urge audience not to disclose 'Tiger 3' spoilers

Mumbai: 'Tiger 3' leading actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi have urged the audience not to disclose the spoilers of the film, which will hit theatres on November 12. The actors also hinted there are several plot twists and secrets in the movie, which needs to be protected.

“We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!,” Salman wrote on X.

Katrina shared that the plot twists and surprises in ‘Tiger 3’ adds to the movie-watching experience of the film. “Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!” she added.

Emraan penned down this message. “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!” he wrote. Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.