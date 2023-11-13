Malavika Jayaram, beau steal the show at Kalidas-Tarini engagement ceremony

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's engagement photos have gone viral on social media. However, it is the actor's younger sister Malavika who is garnering all the attention. The model, who looked astonishing in a pastel shade lehenga, posed along with her beau in most of the family photos. Though Malavika has recently introduced her beau and shared pictures with him on his birthday, she did not reveal his name. Malavika who is set to make her debut on the silver screen, had earlier collaborated with her father for a jewelry ad. She has also worked in a short film.

Malavika and Kalidas share a close bond. Photos | Instagram

Meanwhile, Jayaram and Parvathy also shared pictures of their son's engagement ceremony on social media. The veteran actors showered their love on the new couple. The duo also referred to Tarini as Little. “One of the most happiest moments in my life. Wishing my Kanamma & little all the happiness in life,” wrote Jayaram on Instagram. The intimate function was held in Chennai recently and was attended by close friends and family. While Kalidas has made his mark in South Indian films, Tarini is a former beauty pageant winner and a model.