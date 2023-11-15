Ex-Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq issues public apology over controversial Aishwarya Rai remark

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq recently issued a public apology for his controversial remarks about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. During a recent event addressing the media about the Pakistan cricket team's performance and coaching strategies, Razzaq made an inappropriate comment that ignited outrage on social media and among fellow cricketers.

In an attempt to explain a point about intentions in cricket coaching, Razzaq used a metaphor involving Aishwarya Rai, a reference that was widely perceived as disrespectful. The comment quickly spread across social media platforms, resulting in severe backlash from the public and condemnation from his fellow cricketers.

In response to the uproar, Razzaq appeared on Samaa TV to address the situation. He clarified, 'We were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and inadvertently mentioned Aishwarya Rai's name. I personally apologize to her; it was not my intention to hurt anyone's sentiments'.