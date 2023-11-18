Dhanush's son Yathra faces Rs 1000 fine for breaking traffic rules

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Dhanush with kids. Photo: Instagram/Dhanush

Actor Dhanush has two sons, Lingaa, and Yathra, both currently attending school. In a recent incident, Dhanush's eldest son, Yathra, garnered attention on social media after being fined by the police for violating traffic rules.

A video surfaced featuring Yathra riding a superbike in the Poes Garden area, with an assistant guiding him in learning two-wheeler driving. However, the number plate of the bike was not visible, leading the traffic police to investigate with Yathra's mother, Aishwarya. Due to Yathra wearing a mask, officials confirmed his identity through Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Following the investigation, the police imposed a Rs 1000 fine on Yathra for breaking traffic rules and riding a bike in public without a driving license. Despite Dhanush and Aishwarya's separation a year ago, they continue to be responsible parents, ensuring the well-being of their sons.
Yathra recently celebrated Diwali with his mother Aishwarya and grandfather Rajinikanth, with pictures from the celebration gaining popularity on social media.

