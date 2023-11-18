Kajol falls prey to deepfake trend sweeping the internet

After Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, Kajol has become the latest victim of deepfake videos. The internet has undergone a significant shift in the past month, witnessing a surge in deepfake videos that blur the boundaries between reality and fiction. A deepfake video featuring Kajol has gone viral across various social media platforms.

According to the fact-checking platform BOOM, the original video belongs to a social media influencer, and Kajol's face was digitally inserted into the footage. The manipulated video briefly reveals the face of the original woman. The report highlights that the initial video was posted on TikTok on June 5 as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) trend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently emphasized the serious threat posed by deepfakes to India, stating that they can instigate chaos in society. He urged the media to play a role in educating the public about the implications of deepfake technology.