Didn't expel Venu from my film: Actor Joju George

Actor Joju George has come out in the open, responding to charges that he removed veteran cinematographer Venu from his directorial debut ‘Pani’. Terming them mere 'allegations and speculations', the national-award-winning actor told Manorama Online that Venu had withdrawn on his own volition and that he had no issues with the latter.

The allegations came out in connection with 'Pani,' a film written and directed for the first time by Joju George. There were rumours that Joju had expelled Venu from the film after he misbehaved with a few crew members.

“Venu Sir is one of those personalities in Malayalam cinema whom I greatly respect,” said Joju. He reiterated he had never thrown Venu out of his film. He said people should be wary of fake news. "No one has removed Venu Sir. He went of his own free will. I still have the same respect towards him. I love doing films and acting in it. It was Venu Sir who asked me to direct this film. There is no truth in the news that is emerging now. Please don't spread fake news,” said Joju.

“I am doing the film of my own free will. I am directing this film because of my passion for cinema. I see various allegations and speculations regarding my film being spread from many places. My request to film lovers is not to believe any such false rumours,” Joju George said.

'Pani' revolves around two gangsters in Thrissur city. Joju plays the central character in the film. Joju's production firm Appu Pathu Pappu Productions is bankrolling the project along with AD Studios, helmed by M Riyaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan.

Manu Antony is the film's editor while the music is by Vishnu Vijay. Apart from Joju, Seema, Abhinaya, Chandni Sreedharan, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Sona Maria Abraham, Merlett Ann Thomas, Lanka Lakshmi, Sara Rose Joseph, Babu Namboothiri, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Ranjith Velayudhan, Bitto Davis, Rinosh George, Ian-Ivan, Anbu, Ramesh Girija, Donnie Johnson and Bobby Kurian are part of the film. Bigg Boss stars Sagar and Junaiz also play prominent roles.