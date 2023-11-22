Actor Mansoor Ali Khan booked for controversial remark against Trisha

Mumbai: The Chennai police on Wednesday booked Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remarks against Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan. As per reports, the action was initiated after the National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mansoor held a press conference on Tuesday. Photo | YouTube (SS Media)

Mansoor had courted controversy after he expressed disappointment about not having a bedroom scene with Trisha in 'Leo' during the Kashmir schedule. “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” he said.

Though many people criticised the actor for his vile remarks, the actor refused to apologise to the actor. He even threatened to file a case against her for refusing to work with him in films again.