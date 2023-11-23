My pets chose me as their parent: Singer Abhaya Hiranmayi on owning 13 dogs

Singer Abhaya Hiranmayi recently took to social media to share some adorable photos of her pet dogs, and the pictures, along with the accompanying post on Instagram, are going viral. Abhaya, who is the proud owner of 13 dogs, has also shared specific photos of some of her canine companions.

In her Instagram post, Abhaya expressed her gratitude for having the privilege of owning such beautiful dogs throughout her life. She emphasized the special connection she feels with them, stating, "I always had the privilege of owning so many beautiful dogs in my life, where they chose me as their pet parent or companion in their lifetime. I believe that I am a blessed human being; otherwise, these dogs wouldn't choose me to take care of them. And I pray to God to give me more opportunities to take care of them until my last breath."

Her dogs go by the names Hiago, Purushu, Veera, Thangappan, Choopi, Bhooga, Maasha, Maathappan, Kameela, Shivaji, Cookie, Lousie, and Kalyani.

Abhaya has always expressed her immense love for animals, particularly her fondness for dogs, in different interviews. Unfortunately, she also shared the heartbreak of losing one of her dogs, a pug who had been her companion for 12 years.