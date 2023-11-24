From 'Pulimada' to 'Oppenheimer': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Leo (Tamil)

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' has emerged as one of the standout successes in Tamil cinema this year. This collaboration marks the second venture between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following their previous success with 'Master.' The film boasts a screenplay crafted by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. In the movie Vijay portrays Parthiban, an animal rescuer and cafe owner, living with his wife (Trisha) and their two children. When a gang of dacoits threatens his life, his world takes a dramatic turn, and that's where the intense drama unfolds.

Streaming on Netflix from November 24.

Chaaver (Malayalam)

Malayalam political action thriller film, 'Chaaver,' directed by Tinu Pappachan, made its theatrical debut on October 5. With a stellar cast including Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu in lead roles, the movie garnered much attention. The ensemble cast of 'Chaaver' showcases Kunchacko Boban as Ashokan, Antony Varghese as Kiran, Arjun Ashokan as Arun, Sajin Gopu as Asif, Sangita Madhavan Nair as Devi, Joy Mathew as Mukundan, Anuroop as Thomas, Manoj K. U. as Mustafa, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Narayan.

Streaming on Sony LIV from November 24.

Pulimada (Malayalam)

'Pulimada,' led by Joju George and directed by A K Sajan, defies predictability in its storyline. The film centres around Vincent, a 40-year-old man residing alone in the lush hills of Kerala, with a singular aspiration – to find love and get married. Despite several thwarted marriage proposals due to accusations of treason, he finally believes his life is about to find stability with a promising proposal. After his wedding gets cancelled, Vincent's isolated journey takes an unforeseen turn, colliding with the path of a free-spirited girl.

Streaming on Netflix from November 23.

Oppenheimer (English)

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a dramatisation of the life story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the 'father of the atomic bomb'. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as J Robert Oppenheimer. The story follows Oppenheimer’s career from his university days to his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his eventual fall from grace. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video

The Village (Tamil)

Immersed in the haunting ambience of Tamil Nadu's secluded terrains, this captivating rendition of the graphic horror novel by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta submerges audiences into a night of chilling terror. The story follows a man (Arya), stranded and gripped by desperation, as he seeks the assistance of three locals in a frantic quest to locate his family. The ominous rumours suggest that his kin might have fallen prey to sinister forces within a cursed village.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 24.