Natalie Portman believes children should not be introduced in movies at a young age

Los Angeles: Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman, who debuted as a child artist in Hollywood, believes children should not be introduced to the film industry at a tender age. The 'Black Swan' star, 42, says she was lucky she had 'overprotective parents' who ensured she was not 'harmed'.

She told Variety: "I would not encourage young people to get into this. I don’t mean ever; I mean as children. I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents.”

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' star is hopeful that the industry is looking after young performers better these days. She said: “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it. Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.”

However, she added: “But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school.” As per ‘Female First UK’, Natalie - who has son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, six, with husband Benjamin Millepied - didn't come away from being a child actor completely unscathed. Her classmates used to tease her for her career path because they believed she thought she was 'special.'

Natalie once told co-star and actor Drew Barrymore during her eponymously titled talk show about being bullied at school. “I mean I think people get bullied for all sorts of reasons and that’s a lucky reason to be bullied for because you are doing something that you love, I mean if you are doing something that you love. I do think that that sort of creates your empathy like being on that side of the teasing certainly makes you never want to make anyone feel like that ever again.”