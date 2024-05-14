Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth cheated on each other: Singer Suchitra

Singer Suchitra Ramadurai recently stirred controversy with shocking revelations made during a recent interview regarding the marriage and divorce of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

In her candid discussion, Suchitra alleged that both parties were unfaithful during their marriage, and she went as far as to label Aishwarya as a 'bad mother'.

Addressing the topic of scandals in the entertainment industry, Suchitra talked about the lack of loyalty in Dhanush and Aishwarya's relationship. She remarked, "Aishwarya is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her, but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no?"

Suchitra also characterized them as 'a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other'. The marriage of Dhanush and Aishwarya officially ended with their divorce filing in April after two decades together. Despite living separately for several years, they have now chosen to legally part ways.