Kutty Padmini meets Kanaka, shares adorable picture with yesteryear South Indian diva

“Reunited after years with my loveable Devika maam’s daughter, my loveable sister Kanaka. The happiness is immeasurable. We spent some quality time together,” Kutty Padmini, actor and executive member of Nadigar Sangam, wrote on her social media handle after she called on Kanaka and shared an adorable picture with the yesteryear South Indian diva.

Kutty Padmini went in search of Kanaka, the daughter of the late legendary actress Devika, who suddenly disappeared from the world of glitz and glamour nearly 25 years ago, even when she was riding the wave of success.

“I had much difficulty in locating her house. The name ‘Devika’ was engraved on the nameplate outside, so I knew that was the one. The house was locked from both within and outside. But there was light inside. When I asked the people around, they were all telling me they had no idea when she would return or go out. Her mother Devika was cordial to one and all. And here her daughter is left at the mercy of fate. There is no one to extend her a helping hand,” she wrote, adding the thoughts made her immensely sad.

Kutty Padmini recalled that Kanaka soon arrived in an autorickshaw. As soon as she saw her, she gave Kanaka a warm hug. The latter agreed to accompany her to a coffee shop and boarded the car after paying the auto fare.

“She told me her car is under repair and that’s why she is now availing hired auto service. There was an old car parked in the car shed. I asked her to buy a new car after selling the old one. We had coffee and had a hearty talk for a long time. Kanaka looked bubbly and cute. I ordered her favourite desserts, including the cake. I told her that I would make the payment, but she didn’t let me do it. She settled the bill herself.”

Kanaka readily agreed when Kutty Padmini suggested they should together do an interview and asked the latter to just inform her of the date.“We talked at length about her mother, had hearty laughs, and were quite happy. Finally, I told her she should buy a flat and shift, leaving behind the house, and that she should live like a princess. I asked in a sharp voice why she was living like this. She replied, ‘No sis, the long property dispute and case with my father is now over. We have arrived at a compromise now'. I was very happy to hear that,” Kutty Padmini said, adding she herself was planning to meet and hold discussions with Kanaka’s father to resolve the issue.

Kutty Padmini also asked Kanaka why she was living in solitude. Why can’t you just have social connections, shift to a flat, which is more safe and secure, after leaving the house, and also embark on a foreign tour and all and live happily’,” she asked.

Since Kanaka has gained some weight, the duo also discussed ways to shed some pounds. Kutty Padmini also wanted Kanaka, a passionate dancer, to attend dance classes. But the latter replied the same was not possible with her present condition. But overall, Kanaka seemed happy.

“Many have taken advantage of her. That’s why she is afraid to mingle and share a close bond with everyone. Her mother pampered her a lot while raising her. Even after she distanced herself from the film world, she spent most of her days shuttling between court cases. She said she couldn’t trust anyone. So she decided not to have anyone in her life. But I’m hopeful Lord Krishna will bless her with a good life now,” Kutty Padmini wrote.

Known for her exceptional talent and versatility on-screen, Kanaka had acted with all the superstars in Mollywood like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Mukesh, and was also a busy actor in the Tamil film industry. However, she suddenly took a leave from the film world, shocking her fans and colleagues. She last appeared in the Malayalam movie ‘Ee Mazha Teene Mazha’, which was released in 2000.

There were many speculations doing the rounds in social media about the actor after he disappearance from the tinsel world nearly 25 years. Some said she had passed away after battling cancer. Her property dispute with her father too had turned into a controversy. Kanaka, in between, had openly alleged that her father was deliberately trying to label her mentally unstable to take away her earnings and wealth.