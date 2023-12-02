The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is all set to kick off in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8. The eight-day festival will feature an array of films, including movies by eight female filmmakers. The films depict the concerns and anxiety of various women across the globe.

Malaysian horror film 'Tiger Stripes', 'Footprints on Water' by Malayali director Nathalia Syam, 'Four Daughters' by Kaouther Ben Hania, and the Korean film 'A Letter from Kyoto' are among those movies that will be screened at the festival.

'Tiger Stripes' narrates the tale of an eleven-year-old girl named Safan who discovers some horrifying physical changes once she hits puberty. The film by debutant director Amanda Nell Eu bagged an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The British-Indian film 'Footprints On Water' depicts the lives of illegal immigrants in the UK. The film is written and directed by Neetha and Nathalia Syam, respectively. The duo are grandchildren of celebrated theater director O Madhavan. The film grossed awards at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Festival. Meanwhile, The Tunisian film 'Four Daughters', directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, revolves around a mother who hires actors to replace her missing children. This is the second screening of the film in India after the Mumbai Film Festival.

Korean film 'Next Sohee', directed by July Jung, features a young woman detective who sets out to investigate the cause of her friend's death. Laetitia Colombani's 'The Braid', French film 'Banel & Adama' by Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Mounia Meddour's 'Houria' will also be screened in this category.