Netizens enraged over Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue in 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' has been gaining significant attention on social media, albeit for reasons that have stirred controversy. Numerous scenes in the movie are criticized for their misogynistic nature, with the latest one sparking online discussions centering around the infamous 'pad' scene.

In this particular scene, Ranbir's character engages in a heated exchange with his on-screen wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The dialogue unfolds as Ranbir's character berates Rashmika's character for complaining about her menstrual cycle, contrasting it with his own post-surgery complications. He emphatically declares, "Mahine mein 4 baar pad change karne ke liye itna natak karti hai tu, main roz 50 kar raha hoon," drawing parallels between menstruation and his own medical challenges.

Expressing concern over this scene, a user took to X (formerly Twitter), questioning the inclusion of menstruation in the dialogue. The user's comment highlighted the disparity between a woman's monthly experience and Ranbir's character's extreme reaction to changing pads for his post-surgery wound, stating, 'and what brought her period in the dialogue?! she bleeds monthly and doesn't die, but he is dying by the thought of changing 50 pads on an open wound!'

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Ranvijay Singh in the movie, portraying a character obsessively devoted to his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Throughout the film, Ranbir's character exhibits a lack of regard for anyone besides his father, often making derogatory comments about his wife.