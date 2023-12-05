Tamil actor Vijayakanth’s health improving, says wife

Actor and politician Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, has refuted false information surrounding her husband’s health. She released a statement in response to circulating rumours about his well-being, affirming that Vijayakanth is in good health. Premalatha also shared pictures of herself with Vijayakanth.

She appealed to the public not to believe such misinformation spread on social media. Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital in Porur, Chennai, on November 18, due to a throat infection. Vijayakanth's health condition has been fluctuating over the past few years. This time, he was hospitalised with symptoms such as a severe cough and cold. He is the founder leader of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party.

Meanwhile, actor Nassar issued a statement assuring that Vijayakanth's health condition is improving. Nassar, who visited the hospital accompanied by members of the Tamil Cinema Association, said that Vijayakanth's health is improving and it is anticipated that he will be discharged soon.