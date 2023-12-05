Everyone's entitled to express their opinions: Anagha Ravi who played Mammootty's daughter in 'Kaathal'

Mammootty's recent film, 'Kaathal,' has become the talk of the town, creating a significant buzz. The movie received widespread acclaim, with every actor earning appreciation for their performances. Anagha Ravi, who played Mammootty and Jyotika's daughter in the film, stands out as one such actor who garnered praise. Recently, Anagha shared insights about the movie in an interview with Manorama News.

Prior to her role in 'Kaathal,' Anagha had openly declared her bisexuality. Reflecting on the movie's success, she expressed that while she was confident audiences would appreciate the storyline, the overwhelming response surpassed her expectations. Anagha admitted that she did not anticipate her character's success to the extent it achieved. Director Jeo Baby approached her for the role after viewing her performance in 'New Normal,' and she subsequently auditioned for the part.

When asked about the diverse opinions surrounding 'Kaathal,' Anagha emphasized that everyone is entitled to express their opinions, acknowledging that not everyone may resonate with a particular film. Drawing parallels to her personal experiences, Anagha mentioned that, upon coming out as bisexual, she faced unsupportive reactions, even from within her family. However, she remains unfazed, highlighting the substantial support she received from many others.