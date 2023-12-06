'What you haven't seen is a lie.' Mohanlal's dialogue delivery in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' teaser excites fans

The much-awaited teaser of the Lijo Jose Pellissery period drama 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' featuring Mohanlal is out. The one minute 30 second teaser is packed with suspense and reveals very little about the theme of the film. Mohanlal's captivating voice is the highlight of the teaser, leaving fans trembling with excitement. "What you have seen is real, and what you haven't is a lie. What you have seen till now are lies and what I will show you now is the truth," the character says in the teaser.

'Malaikottai Valiban' marks the maiden collaboration between acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal. 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is also Yoodlee films’ first-ever project with Mohanlal. “Lijo Jose Pellissery has not only created a vast canvas but assembled a sterling ensemble cast headlined by the legendary Mohanlal. This is one of our most significant ventures in Malayalam cinema as its theme, grandeur and emotional resonance have undeniable universality. This is why the film will be dubbed and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President –of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd.

‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is scripted by P S Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like 'Nayakan' and 'Amen'. "For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn't originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it's a natural progression. The basic idea of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' germinated several years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. Rafeeq expanded that world. We only realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) would be perfect fit for the role only after that process," says Lijo Jose Pellissery.Madhu Neelakandan is handling the cinematography while the music of the film is by Prashanth Pillai. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait , Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and Manikandan Achari will play notable roles in the film, which will hit theatres on January 25.