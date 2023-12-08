From 'Jigarthanda Double X' to 'Kadak Singh': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are a bunch of exciting new releases. We bring to you some of the new films and series that are available on various streaming platforms.

The Archies

The Hindi and English-language movie directly debuted on Netflix on December 7. There was a lot of excitement regarding the movie as it was considered a launch pad for several star kids. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana plays the super-rich urban beauty Veronica Lodge, while Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor essays the role of the sweet, girl-next-door Betty Cooper. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda stars as Archie Andrews, while Vedang Raina plays Reggie. The film is an adaptation of the teenage comic franchise 'Archie' set in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Streaming on Netflix

Kadak Singh

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi and Jaya Ahsan, the film premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India, Goa. Pankaj Tripathi plays A K Shrivastav, who navigates retrograde amnesia and unravels a mysterious financial crime. The intense tale of suspense is set in the backdrop of a dysfunctional family.

Streaming on ZEE 5

Chamak

Chamak is a webseries set in Punjab and features a young rapper who returns to his native town after his stint in Canada. He is determined to unravel the death of the legendary singer Tara Singh who is shot dead during a live performance. Chamak Season 1 features Paramvir Singh Cheema, Gippy Garewal among others.

Streaming on SonyLiv

Jigarthanda Double X

This sequel to the 2014 movie is directed by hit filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The film is a gangster drama, which is set in different time periods. The film, which is streaming on a major OTT platform in five languages, features Raghava Lawrence, S J Suryah, Naveen Chandra and Nimisha Sajayan.

Streaming on Netflix