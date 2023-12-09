Sathyendra questions Adoor Gopalakrishnan's techniques and Lokesh Kanagaraj's spending | IFFK 2023

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor, filmmaker, and critic S Sathyendra, renowned for his scathing review of Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo,' expressed that he could have outperformed certain new-age directors if he had access to a similarly substantial budget. Sathyendra shared these remarks with Onmanorama on the sidelines of the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Sathyendra underscored that filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj, who command crores, must leverage their resources more judiciously and focus on the nuances. Although he felt that 'Leo' lacked inherent strength, he acknowledged Lokesh's storytelling talent for making a significant impact with the film. He noted the director’s skill in convincing audiences through the narrative.

According to him, while presenting the past of Vijay and Trisha's characters, Lokesh’s choice could have been more visually driven, akin to the methods employed by directors like Akira Kurosawa. In Kurosawa's filmmaking, each character's perspective is portrayed within a scene, offering a more nuanced and immersive storytelling experience.

While he recognized the talent of Malayalam directors like KG George and Sibi Malayil, Sathyendra did not shy away from expressing his disdain for the films of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, suggesting that the renowned filmmaker's process lacks quality. He listed KG George's 'Lekhyude Maranam Oru Flashback' and 'Yavanika' as two of the most impressive films he has seen.