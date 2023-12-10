IFFK Day 3 highlights: Record crowd, exclusive conversations, and cinematic delights

On the third day of IFFK, Thiruvananthapuram buzzed with activity as a massive crowd flocked to the screening theatres. The weekend attracted people not only from across Kerala but from various parts of the country, creating a vibrant scene of film enthusiasts eagerly heading for multiple screenings and discussion forums.

The highlight came during the 11:45 screening of ‘Kaathal’ at Kairali theatre. A palpable sense of anticipation gripped the air as a large crowd patiently queued up. Cast and crew members engaged in exclusive conversations with Onmanorama. Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the movie's writers, emphasized the resounding success of 'Kaathal', which was proved by the substantial Sunday turnout. They highlighted Mammootty's role, noting its significant representation of the LGBTQ community.

Photo: Special arrangement

Other films featured in today's line-up included Wanuri Kahiu's 'Rafiki,' Kaouther Ben Hania's 'Four Daughters,' Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's 'Evil Does Not Exist,' and Anand Ekarshi's 'Aattam.' Wanuri Kahiu expressed her enthusiasm for the screening of 'Rafiki' at the festival during a media interaction at Tagore Theatre.

The day also marked the start of an exhibition commemorating the 90th birthdays of veterans MT Vasudevan Nair and actor Madhu at Tagore Theatre, inaugurated by Sreekumaran Thampi. Additionally, an open forum discussion titled 'Meet the Directors' took place at Tagore Theatre, featuring directors like Ranjan Pramod, Prasanth Vijay, and Anand Ekarshi. Each passing day of the 7-day festival witnesses a growing number of delegates participating in the movie screenings and various activities at IFFK.