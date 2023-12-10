R S Panicker opens up about emotional scene with Mammootty in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal'

Just like Chachan (father) in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core', RS Panicker was not prepared for what Mammootty brought to the emotional scene in the final act of the movie. Panicker, who has been earning widespread acclaim for his acting since the movie's release, recounted how he became so immersed when Mammootty's character, Mathew, broke down in front of Chachan that he momentarily forgot he was acting.

"Jeo informed me about an emotional scene where Mammootty would deliver a line. However, he didn't reveal the depth of it. When the scene played out, I wasn't anticipating it to be this emotionally intense. The connection between Mammootty and me was so profound that, at that moment, it felt more like myself than portraying a character," shared Panicker on the sidelines of IFFK 2023.

Jeo Baby recently faced controversy with Farook College, being uninformed about a program's cancellation due to ideological differences. Panicker commented, not entirely blaming MSF but acknowledging diverse opinions within organizations. He suggested that individuals might make unreasonable decisions due to limited awareness, expressing hope for recognition and rectification of mistakes.

When asked about CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressing Kerala's solidarity with Palestine, Panicker emphasized the importance of demonstrating support on every platform. He praised IFFK for standing in solidarity with Palestinian victims, considering it a commendable move.

Regarding his future in the movie industry, Panicker clarified his non-involvement but expressed openness to roles aligning with his capabilities if such opportunities arise