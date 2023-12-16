SS Rajamouli bags the first ticket of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 02:27 PM IST
SS Rajamouli with Salaar cast. Photo: X/Hombale films

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli made a noteworthy entry into the 'Salaar' Saga by securing the inaugural ticket for 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.' The makers captured this memorable moment in a photo featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Prashanth Neel, and S. S. Rajamouli holding the coveted first ticket.

Expressing their excitement, Hombale films further jotted down the caption: "Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam Nizam grand release by @mythriofficial"

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.
(With IANS inputs)

