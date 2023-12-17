Director Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, currently immersed in his upcoming project featuring Rajinikanth, recently made a significant announcement. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received for 'Fight Club', the maiden presentation under his banner G Squad, Lokesh shared a statement on his social media platform. In it, he thanked the audience and expressed perpetual gratitude, stating, "I will always be grateful for it."

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his decision to temporarily step away from all social media platforms and disconnect from his mobile device. This break aims to channel his undivided attention towards the forthcoming project. In his statement, he clarified, "During this time, I will not be reachable."

Expressing gratitude once again, Lokesh conveyed his appreciation for the audience's continuous support since his debut. He concluded his announcement with a message of positivity, saying, "Until then take care all of you. Stay positive and Ignore Negativity."

Lokesh Kanagaraj's most recent release, 'Leo', achieved remarkable success by breaking box office records. The film claimed the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, accumulating over Rs 500 crore in worldwide collections.