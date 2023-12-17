Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude on 'Pushpa' anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2023 01:55 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna. Photo: Instagram

Celebrating the second anniversary of the release of 'Pushpa - The Rise' on Sunday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who captivated audiences with her portrayal of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun, expressed her profound gratitude. Srivalli, a beloved character, emerged from the success of 'Pushpa - The Rise,' presenting Rashmika in a distinct role that earned her the title of 'National Crush.'

Rashmika said: “Grateful beyond words as we mark two incredible years since the release of ‘Pushpa- The Rise’. Thank you for all the love and support, I have always received from you, my loves.. It really feels so so surreal.”

The actress, who is also a part of the blockbuster ‘Animal’, mentioned about her character Gitanjali and said these two roles are really special to her.
“Right from Srivalli to Gitanjali; characters closest to my heart,” she said.
On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’, apart from which she also has D-51, The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Chaava.
(With IANS inputs)

