Glad ‘Thanmathra’ brought me acclaim for creating consciousnesses around Alzheimer's: Blessy

Filmmaker Blessy who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Aadu Jeevitham’ recalled how his previous work ‘Thanmathra’ created a discussion on Alzheimer’s among the movie-going audience. ‘Thanmathra’ recently completed 18 years, since it hit theatres on December 16, 2005.

“More than a filmmaker, it gives me joy that Thanmathra brought me acclaim for having created consciousness around Alzheimer’s in the society. On this occasion of the 18th anniversary of the film’s release, my gratitude to the audience and everyone involved in the making of the film,” he wrote on social media.

‘Thanmathra’ deals with a family whose breadwinner Ramesan Nair, a brilliant government official, gives into Alzheimers, and the repercussions they face. Mohanlal played Ramesan Nair with so much conviction, that the audience and film critics continue to rave about the actor’s performance. It was also one of those few films that dealt with Alzheimer's with a lot of sensitivity. ‘Thanmathra’ is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Blessy’s ‘Aadu Jeevitham’ featuring Prithviraj will hit theatres on April 10, 2024. The film is based on Benyamin’s award-winning novel of the same name.