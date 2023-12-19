'Salaar' trailer 2 amps up excitement with 'The final punch'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Salaar trailer posters. Photo: Instagram/Prabhas

Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' trailer two has been unveiled, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame, the film is generating heightened anticipation with its action-packed trailer, offering a glimpse into the dynamic world of 'Salaar.' The countdown to the film's release intensifies as the makers present a compelling preview, aptly titled 'The Final Punch,' promising a commercial potboiler entertainer.

Amidst the buzz surrounding 'Salaar,' discussions have been ablaze due to a release reshuffle. Scheduled for December 22, Prabhas' film will now face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' set to hit screens a day earlier on December 21. The film, crafted with a substantial budget of Rs 400 crore, is poised to create a cinematic showdown, adding an extra layer of excitement for moviegoers eagerly awaiting the clash of these two anticipated releases.

