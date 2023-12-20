Shocking incident led to our divorce: Bala

Actor Bala who celebrated his birthday recently, opened up about his divorce from his former wife Amrutha Suresh. The actor did not divulge much, except that he had witnessed a shocking incident that led to the former couple’s divorce. He also said he won’t share more information since he was concerned about his daughter’s future.

Bala made this statement in response to questions raised during a press meet held on the occasion of his birthday. Bala's surprising response came when a journalist inquired about the reason for his divorce.“I regarded family and children as crucial in one’s life, thinking they were the most significant factors. After witnessing that scene, my mind went blank, and I was devastated.”

“No matter how emotionally strong I was, I froze when I realised that everything in my life had been shattered in a second. Otherwise, the three persons involved would not have escaped. Let me repeat it again. There were three, not two people involved. Surely, God will bring them to justice. I would have exposed more details with accompanying pictures if my child was a son. I refrain from doing so because I have a daughter. I am eager to ensure that this does not impact my daughter's marriage, and that is why I am keeping it undisclosed. In her presence, I am not an actor but an ordinary father. My daughter did not call me on my birthday,” he said.

“After recognizing her (ex-wife’s) own mistake, she should have decided not to keep the father and daughter apart, especially on special occasions. That is what growing in maturity is all about. She could have at least put my daughter on a phone call. We never know what will happen in our lives. I desperately wanted to see my daughter, tried hard but could not succeed. I wonder if they find any joy in doing such things. If my daughter had called and wished me 'Happy birthday, dad' on the phone, how would it harm them? Remember that God sees all these things.

Bala and Amrutha share a daughter together. Photos | Instagram

“I suspect that she (ex-wife) derives some sadistic pleasure from doing such things after putting on a great show of pretense on camera. I had given her 50 percent share of my company. Everything, as per the law, was given to her during the divorce. Is she only interested in my money? How can this be justified?

“My life has been destroyed. I have come back to life from the face of death, and she is still asking for money. I am being exploited. How long has it been since the divorce happened? Even though I went to the school to see my daughter, I could not do so," said Bala.