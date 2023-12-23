Dulquer Salmaan extends anniversary wishes to wife Amaal

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Salmaan are joyously celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. In a heartwarming gesture to commemorate this milestone, the actor expressed his love and appreciation for his wife on Instagram.

Dulquer took to social media to share a delightful series of pictures capturing moments with his wife. Reflecting on their 12 years together, he penned a sweet message expressing gratitude. He acknowledged the passage of time, recognizing Amaal as his constant support. Dulquer expressed how he realizes Amaal has been his rock through all the highs and lows, always maintaining a calm and smiling demeanour. He concluded his message with a heartfelt wish for a happy anniversary and anticipation for many more years together.

In recent times, Dulquer Salmaan showcased his acting prowess in the web series 'Guns & Gulaabs,' where he shared the screen with RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.