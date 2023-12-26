'Neru' box office collection: This Mohanlal-starrer crosses Rs 30 crore worldwide

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's film 'Neru', which is making waves at the box office, has grossed over Rs 30 crore in collections worldwide. The courtroom drama is being celebrated as Mollywood superstar Mohanlal's major comeback in a long while. Though he had starred in some major movies recently, including the Shaji Kailas-directorial 'Alone', those films failed at the box office.

Now, 'Neru', which marks Jeethu and Mohanlal's latest collaboration after the blockbuster film 'Drishyam' is churning good numbers. According to trade analyst A B George, 'Neru' has already collected Rs 30 crore globally in a span of five days with the film grossing the highest collection during the weekend and Monday.

As per reports, the film grossed Rs 2.8 crore on the opening day, while the global figure is estimated to be Rs 6 crore. Critics have appreciated both Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan's performances in the movie. Mohanlal steps into the shoes of advocate Vijayamohan, a public prosecutor standing by the side of the victim (Sara) and her family. The movie explores whether the advocate, who was on an extended hiatus from legal practice, can skillfully navigate through the trial.

Mohanlal's appearance in 'Jailer', which released a few months ago, also won a lot of appreciation from the Malayali audience. However, many are happy to see their favourite actor return to full form in this Jeethu Joseph-directorial.